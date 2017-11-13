Speaking to Hitekani Magwedze - EWN reporter. Today we finally heard what would become of Former Higher Education Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana following his assault of three women at a Johannesburg nightclub. He has been sentenced to one year in jail or a fine of R100,000 at the Randburg Magistrates Court. He also complete 500 hours of community service at the organisation called Valued Citizen Initiative and pay the victims compensation.
Manana Sentencing
