Tonight we're profiling musician Jitsvinger. He's an award-winning Afrikaaps vernacular performer who combines, hip hop, poetry, self-composed music, theatre and storytelling. He has collaborated with classical musicians, jazz nominees, pioneers and legends, and has performed on stages and in festivals both locally in his home country of South Africa and internationally.
Profiling musician Jitsvinger
29 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
15 October 2018
15 October 2018