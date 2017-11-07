Speaking to Howard Dembovsky. Today the presidency announced that Jacob Zuma has approved a Special Investigating Unit investigation into the alleged fraud at national and provincial transport departments. This is with regard to the registration and licencing of motor vehicles.
Zuma approves SIU into alleged fraud at Traffic Departments
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM