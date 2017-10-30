UCT granted interim interdict to stop shutdown

Speaking to Elijah Moholola - UCT spokesperson. The Western Cape High Court earlier today granted the University of Cape Town (UCT) an interim interdict to stop the shutdown. Last week, students embarked on a protest over government's failure to release the Fees Commission Report and what they call the militarization of their institution. They also expressed their opposition to possible fee increase in 2018.
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
