Russians respond to Cabinet reshuffle allegations

23 October 2017 8:19 PM

Speaking to Alexander Kulyaev - Press attaché of the Russian Embassy in SA. The Press attaché of the Russian Embassy in SA Alexander Kulyaev has responded to yesterday's newspaper reports that President Vladimir Putin had a hand in the latest South African Cabinet reshuffle. The Sunday Times reported that Putin sent a delegation which met with Zuma to try and pressure him on the nuclear deal. Kulyaev described the story as fake news. He expressed their disappointment at the paper.