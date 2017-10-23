South Africans arrested in Tanzania

23 October 2017 8:54 PM

Speaking to Matilda Lasseko - Lawyer at the Isla. Director of Initiative for Strategic Litigation in Africa (ISLA) Sibongile Dashe and 12 others have been arrested in Tanzania for "promoting homosexuality." At the time, Dashe, who's a lawyer, was consulting with clients. They were arrested on 17 October during a raid by Tanzanian police. They were all granted bail which was revoked on Friday for no reason.