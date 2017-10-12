Weather SA needs funds

12 October 2017 11:28 PM

Speaking to Katleho Sekhotho - EWN reporter. The South African Weather Service is in need of funds. Earlier today, they addressed the media in Pretoria regarding the storms that hit Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this week. The weather service revealed it has asked the national Treasury for R30 million in funds to improve its infrastructure. It says while its network was functional during this week's severe thunderstorms, its Durban radar was not operational at the time due to a system breakdown.