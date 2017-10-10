Speaking to Duduetsang Makuse - Save Our SABC National Coordinator. The South African Broadcasting Board (SABC) is still without a board. This is despite the interim board shortlisting candidates to serve on the board. President Jacob Zuma last week was still applying his mind on the shortlisted candidates.
Appointment of SABC board delayed
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
