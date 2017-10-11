Speaking to Dr David Olivier - Post-Doctoral Research Fellow. Many Capetonians believe that the City of Cape Town could have handled the water situation better. Some still feel like the city isn’t communication e??ectively enough.
The water debate continues
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM