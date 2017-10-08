Marikana arrests

8 October 2017 9:22 PM

Speaking to Kevin Brandt - EWN reporter. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has praised Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula and his officers following the arrests of over 200 suspects in Nyanga and Phillipi-East over the weekend. Eleven people were killed in separate shootings in the Marikana informal settlement in Phillippi-East last Saturday, taking the death toll to 18 in the Phillippi–East and Nyanga area over just 10 days. Following the bloodbath, there’s since been an increase in the number of officers patrolling the area.