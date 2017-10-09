Cyclists attacked on Jan Smuts Drive

9 October 2017 9:04 PM

Speaking to Abdullah Jaffar - owner of Jafmed Pharmacy. Are you a cyclist? Which route do you use? How safe do you feel when cycling? Jaffar and his fellow cyclists were riding to Stellenbosch when they were attacked on Jan Smuts Drive by a panga-wielding group. The 13 cyclists were coming from the Rondebosch side when the incident occurred. The ride was part of their preparation for upcoming cycling events.