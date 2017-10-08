Speaking to Kate Wilkinson - Researcher at Africa Check. Many women suspect that their male counterparts are earning more than them. But unless you are comparing payslips, you don’t really know. Well, Hyundai South Africa recently tweeted that women in South Africa DO earn 27% less than men. The tweet was part of a promo giving 100 women a discount on a new car.
Do women in SA earn 27% less than men?
