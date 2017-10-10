On Saturday, Archbishop Desmond Tutu celebrated his 86th birthday. Tutu was honoured with a symbolic gift with a fitting name. The Arch for Arch monument was commissioned by the Design Indaba in collaboration with international and local artists. The structure, which is situated between the St Georges Cathedral and Parliament in Cape Town, serves as a reminder of the Archbishop’s dedication to democracy.
Advocate Vasu Gounden on Tutu peace lecture
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM