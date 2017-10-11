Prasa saga

11 October 2017 9:41 PM

Speaking to Nathan Geffen - Editor at Ground Up. The City of Cape Town has indicated it would like to take over the running of the rail system in the city. Currently, Metrorail has been plagued by challenges of safety and late trains. Commuters and train drivers have been mugged around the city. Metrorail users complain every day of the service. The city believes it can do better than Prasa when it comes to running the rail service.