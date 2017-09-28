Speaking to Father Austen Jackson - resident Rector at St Marks. He's expressed extreme sadness at what has happened. Father Jackson says more severe damage could have been done to the church, if it had not been for the swift action by an unknown policeman on the scene who allegedly had to break a window of the Undercroft to prevent the fire from spreading to the main church building. Renaldo standing in for Koketso
St Marks reacts to firebombing
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM