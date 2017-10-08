Her name is Vertrees Malherbe. She is 90 years old. An American woman who came to South Africa when she married her South African husband. She started her career here as a teacher and became a respected and acclaimed historian after dedicating much of her life to studying the indigenous people of the Western Cape.
In conversation with Vertrees Malherbe
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM