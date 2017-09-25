Speaking to Andy Colquhoun - SARU spokesperson. A high-level delegation including deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi and deputy Minister Gert Oosthuizen join SA Rugby bosses in presenting the bid to host the 2023 Rugby World. South Africa is up against Ireland and France.
SA Rugby World Cup bid 2023
