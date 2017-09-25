Numsa to boycott Cosatu strike

25 September 2017 8:57 PM

Speaking to Phakamile Hlubi - NUMSA spokesperson. The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) are expected to strike against state capture and corruption on Wednesday. The nationwide strike will be targeting some in the private sector who are believed to be involved in state capture. Meanwhile, the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) has criticised Cosatu for the planned march. They've called on their members not to partake on the industrial action as they believe Cosatu is part of the problem. Renaldo standing in for Koketso