Speaking to Riana Scott - Metrorail spokesperson. There were delays of 60+minutes on the Wellington line after a diesel tanker collided with a train late this afternoon. 10 passengers were injured and a railway carriage derailed.
Muldersvlei: Truck collides with train
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM