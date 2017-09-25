Speaking to Dr Francois Venter - Deputy Director of the Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute Professor. South Africa may soon spend less on HIV drugs. The new antiretrovirals which will be introduced next year are cheaper and have far less side effects than current drugs. Renaldo standing in for Koketso
New HIV drug
