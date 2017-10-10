Inconversation to co-host Kopano Ratele & Mbuyiselo Botha. Also joined by Masechaba Sefularo for EWN. Tonights conversation is about lessons from our parents, we also play a clip from inspirational speaker Rick Rigsby. Emotions runs high
CapeTalk Dads: "lessons from my father"
