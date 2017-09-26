Uber licensing

26 September 2017 10:02 PM

Speaking to Byron Messaris - Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Suvillian Africa. Uber’s chief executive has apologised for the taxi app’s mistakes in London and promised to change as the company fights a decision by the city not to renew its licence. The firm is battling to keep operating in the capital after Transport for London decided not to renew its licence to operate. Uber’s London licence expires on 30 September, although it will continue to run taxis while it pursues a legal appeal process that could last a year. Renaldo standing in for Koketso. Uber has been under fire in several countries including South Africa.