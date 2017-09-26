CWU on strike

26 September 2017 9:08 PM

Speaking to Wayne Bredenkamp - Secretary: CWU Western Cape. The South African Police Office (Sapo) had warned that services may be disrupted as the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) embarked on a strike. CWU is demanding that government must utilize SA Post Office as the sole service provider of courier or postal services. It says that government must channel the billions of rands that it uses on private courier services to the post office. The union is also demanding an end on part-time workers at the Post Office and a 10% salary increase for workers at SENTECH. Renaldo standing in for Koketso