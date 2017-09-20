Speaking to Dominique Msibi - Portfolio Director of Special Projects at Outa. The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it has evidence that South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) awarded the tenders for outreach programmes about a year ago without following due process. The alleged irregular contracts amount to R400 million.
Sassa accused of tender corruption
