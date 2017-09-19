DataMustFall

Speaking to Biko Mutsaurwa - R2K Communication Rights Organiser. South Africa has the second highest data contract prices when compared to Brazil, Russia, India, China, Kenya and Australia. R2K's pickets took place outside Cell C's head office in Sandton, MTN's head office in Randburg, Vodacom in Midrand and Telkom in Centurion. They're demanding affordable data and airtime for all South Africans
