Scopa wants to meet with KPMG

18 September 2017 9:45 PM

Speaking to Themba Godi - Chairperson at Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts. Today, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) held a press brieng following revelations last week that KPMG ignored questionable business practices by its client, the Gupta family. Sars commissioner Tom Moyane says he believes KPMG’s conduct is an attempt to portray the revenue service and its leadership as incompetent and corrupt. Sars indicated they will be taking legal action against the firm.