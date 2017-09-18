Speaking to Ziyanda Ngcobo - Reporter at EWN. There's been a possible breakthrough in the Sindiso Magaqa murder case. The Hawks have confirmed a suspect linked to the attempted murder of Magaqa has been identified. A 38-year-old man named Jabulani Mdunge has now been identified as one of the assassins. He was among four men that were killed and seven others injured in a shootout with police. The men were allegedly on their way to commit a cash-in-transit robbery when they were intercepted by police.
Glebelands testimony & Magaqa case
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM