SA men heavily indebted

17 September 2017 11:08 PM

Speaking to Neil Roets - CEO at Debt Rescue. Are you a man? How are your finances? Are you living within your means? Men are struggling to service their debts, according to a study by Debt Rescue. Some believe this is due to men opting for expensive cars and being blessers while their bank accounts don't allow for that kind of lifestyle. The survey, conducted among 5 000 respondents, found that 52% of men questioned signed up to undergo debt review in the second quarter of the year, compared to 48% of women.