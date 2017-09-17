Speaking to William Mabasa - SANParks spokesperson. Did you know that for this week only, all South African citizens are permitted a one-day free visit to a park of their choice? SANParks earlier today launched National Park Week activities at the Golden Gate Highlands Park in the Free State. The theme for this year’s National Park Week is "Know Your National Parks."
