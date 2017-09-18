Fisheries authorities met with Hangberg fishermen

18 September 2017 9:48 PM

Speaking to Siphokazi Ndudane - Deputy Director General of the Fisheries. Last week we saw violent protest in Hangberg where fishermen were protesting over quotas and the slow pace of transformation in the fishing sector. Three people including a policeman were injured. The protesters maintain their rights are being trampled upon while authorities maintain they've done nothing wrong. Yesterday, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana met various leaders from the Western Cape’s fishing communities.