Android malware outbreak

17 September 2017 9:45 PM

Speaking to Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx. Do you have an Android handset? Were you aected by the massive malware on Google Play Store? Play Store has reportedly infected millions of phones with destructive malware, which is believed to stem from at least 50 apps on Google Play. Researchers Check Point discovered the malware outbreak, which targeted Google’s Android OS and Play Store. The malware, dubbed as the “ultimate spying tool”, sends oblivious users fraudulent premium text and charges users’ accounts. It can steal sensitive data and collect information such as the location of a victim using the malwarehit device and its IP address.