What now for KPMG?

17 September 2017 11:03 PM

Dr Iraj Abedian - Chief executive: Pan African Holdings. KPMG the next casualty of active citizenry. KPMG International has offered to repay Sars for the controversial spy unit report that it conducted and will also make a R40 million donation to NGOs, an amount that's based on fees that the firm earned from Gupta related entities. KPMG announced on Friday that it has withdrawn the findings and recommendations from its Sars report and cleared out its South African leadership.