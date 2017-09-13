Speaking to Bantu Holomisa - Leader at Udm. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has written a letter demanding that DA leader Mmusi Maimane apologise for "besmirching" his party over a "fickle" draft report by audit company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). This follows the removal of UDM's Mongameli Bobani as deputy mayor in the coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Holomisa demands apology from Maimane
