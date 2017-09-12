Hout Bay protest over unhappiness fishing quotas

12 September 2017 8:46 PM

Speaking to Barry James Mitchell - Hout Bay Residents. Are you a Hout Bay resident? Were you affected by today's protest? Or were you taking part in them? There were running battles between protesters and police all day today. The protesters took to the streets to voice their unhappiness over fishing quotas. It's alleged that the protest became more volatile a group of people started stoning the businesses nearby. Protesters, who had blocked the road with the furniture, are believed to be from nearby Hangberg.