ANCYL rally in Nyanga

10 September 2017 9:44 PM

Speaking to Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN. Former AU chair and soon-to-be MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Khoza continues with her unofficial campaign trail. Today, she was in Nyanga for the ANCYL's 73rd Anniversary Celebrations. Dlamini-Zuma addressed the crowd calling on the youth to up-skill themselves. She says SA needs a skills revolution.