Speaking to Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN. Former AU chair and soon-to-be MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Khoza continues with her unofficial campaign trail. Today, she was in Nyanga for the ANCYL's 73rd Anniversary Celebrations. Dlamini-Zuma addressed the crowd calling on the youth to up-skill themselves. She says SA needs a skills revolution.
ANCYL rally in Nyanga
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
15 October 2018 10:17 PM