Tumi touched Afriforum on their studio?

14 September 2017 10:29 PM

Speaking to Johan Pienaar - Activist. Let's talk apartheid. Before you roll your eyes saying "here we go again" just indulge us. Is it racist to say, "You cannot claim to love a country if you do not love the people in it?" That's what comedian Tumi Morake said on her breakfast show on Jacaranda FM. It was a whole analogy on apartheid. Following the show, AfriForum, Solidarity and listeners took to social media and labelled her comments racist. However, not everyone agrees with them. We speak to Johan Pienaar about his piece on HuPost SA saying he stands with Tumi.