Speaking to Pelani Phakgadi - EWN reporter. Pupils in Vuwani continue to miss school as the shutdown in their area continues. Fresh protests broke out in the area earlier this week over demarcation. It's unclear when schooling and businesses will reopen. Matric pupils have missed their preliminary exams.
Vuwani shutdown continues
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM