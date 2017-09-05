5 September 2017 10:50 PM

Speaking to Mervyn Sloman - Director of the Open Book Festival Are you aware that National Book Week began yesterday and runs for the rest of the week until the 10th of September? Do you consider yourself a regular reader? What id your idea of a good read? And do you think we are doing enough to encourage reading? In South Africa it is estimated that only 14% of the population are active book readers, and while some of these figures are contested, there is a widespread agreement that the South African literacy rate has great room for improvement.