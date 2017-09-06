Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter The Hawks are investigating after 15 firearms were stolen at Mitchell's Plain Station and 18 at Bellville South Station. 9mm firearms disappeared from the Bellville South and Mitchells Plain Police Stations in August
How do firearms go missing at a police station?
