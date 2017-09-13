Koketso is joined by a group of youth in studio - Abacha Force of Change. They have travelled from Gauteng to Cape Town to visit Parliament & to understand they way in which it runs, so they can take what they have learnt back home and to empower other youth interested in politics.
