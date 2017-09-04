Imam turns shebeen into mosque

4 September 2017 10:41 PM

Speaking to Sheikh Ntsikelelo Nazeem Ntintili. Have you ever been to a shebeen? They're often associated with drunk people who're falling all over themselves. But what if one was to be transferred to a mosque? As a Muslim would you visit it? Because we know alcohol and Islam don't mix. Sheikh Ntsikelelo Nazeem Ntintili from Crossroads has done just that.