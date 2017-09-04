Speaking to Sheikh Ntsikelelo Nazeem Ntintili. Have you ever been to a shebeen? They're often associated with drunk people who're falling all over themselves. But what if one was to be transferred to a mosque? As a Muslim would you visit it? Because we know alcohol and Islam don't mix. Sheikh Ntsikelelo Nazeem Ntintili from Crossroads has done just that.
Imam turns shebeen into mosque
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM