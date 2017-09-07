In studio with Tim Lundy at Table Mountain Hiking. Tonight we're talking about the Tygerberg Nature Reserve. How do you get there? How much is it to enter? What kind of hikes are there? Is it wheelchair friendly? What is so special about this reserve? What Kind of Animals can you see?
Hiking with Tim Lundy: Tygerberg Nature Reserve
