Child suicide

4 September 2017 9:25 PM

Speaking to Dr David Benn - Child psychiatrist. It's understood the grade two pupil from the Khula-Mlambo Primary School used a tunic belt to hang himself on a swing after class on Friday. A team of psychologists visited the school today to provide counselling for the pupils. What happened is tragic but is there any way it could've been prevented? We speak to child psychiatrist Dr David Benn about possible signs to look out or when dealing with a depressed child.