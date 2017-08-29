Outa lays charges against Singh

29 August 2017 8:49 PM

Speaking to Ben Theron - Portfolio director for transport at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse. Yesterday, it was revealed that Eskom lied when it defended making payments totalling R1.6-billion to Gupta-linked financial advisory firm Trillian and global business consultancy McKinsey. Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has given the Eskom board 48 hours to report back to her with an explanation around payments to Trillian. Now, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it's laid a corruption complaint against Eskom’s suspended CFO Anoj Singh.