Speaking to Phumzile van Damme - National Spokesperson and Member of Parliament at Democratic Alliance. The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it expects a strong action against the Guptas' former public relations firm Bell Pottinger after the party received confirmation on Thursday afternoon that its complaint against the firm had been upheld. The PR firm will have five days to appeal the outcome.
DA: Teach Bell Pottinger a lesson
