Ramaphosa at Cosatu rally

27 August 2017 10:01 PM

Speaking to Pelane Phakgadi - EWN Reporter Cosatu held a socialist forum rally in Seshego, Limpopo today. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the rally. He told teh crowd that that those implicated in corrupt activities must be prosecuted. Some say the rally was nothing by a ploy to get Ramaphosa to campaign in Julius Malema's stronghold. The ward in Seshego is led by the EFF but ANC and Cosatu supporters came out in their numbers, singing praise songs for Ramaphosa.