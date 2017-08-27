Speaking to Alf Lees - DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance. The DA wants the National Assembly to debate the financial position of state-owned airline. DA chief whip John Steenhuisen is working on getting the debate approved in the programming committee of Parliament. Will that help prevent the planned R10 billion bailout?
Can we afford to keep SAA?
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM