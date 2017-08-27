State Capture inquiry a step closer

27 August 2017 10:09 PM

Speaking to Moloto Moloto - Parliamentary spokesperson. It seems we're closer to the inquiry that will look at allegations of state capture that's been documented in the so-called Gupta leaks. The opposition parties and some within the ANC have been calling for the inquiry as the daily revelations in the emails suggest that people who're not in Cabinet may be involved in decision making processes which is unlawful.