Cosatu in support of fired FNB employees

28 August 2017 8:43 PM

Speaking to Sizwe Pamla - National spokesperson at COSATU. Today, Cosatu has come out in support of the axed employees. The trade union federation wants the bank to reinstate the workers as it says they were exercising their right to freedom of speech. Cosatu went on to accuse FNB of being intolerant of differing views, especially anti DA views within their ranks.