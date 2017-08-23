Angola votes

Speaking to Leanne De Bassompierre - EWN. Angola went to the polls today. The elections will see the end of President José Eduardo dos Santos' 38-year reign. However, he will retain control of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA). Dos Santos' chosen successor, Defence Minister Joao Lourenco, is a loyalist who is predicted to avoid immediate change in a government often criticised for corruption and failure to tackle dire poverty.
